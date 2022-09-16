Svetlana Naudiyal, Programming Director, Asia commented: “As the biggest fans of the theatrical experience, we are thrilled to bring back MUBI GO in India, in association with PVR Cinemas.'

MUBI, the global streaming service, production company, and film distributor has partnered with PVR Cinemas to launch MUBI GO, previously introduced in 2019 for Indian audiences. Starting today, MUBI members will again be able to enjoy watching globally acclaimed films in PVR cinemas across India as part of their subscription.

MUBI GO provides members with the opportunity to see a hand-picked film, chosen by MUBI’s curators, in PVR cinemas each week. Subscribers can redeem their weekly ticket via the MUBI GO app and also receive access to the MUBI streaming platform. New users can subscribe to MUBI GO at an introductory offer of just INR 2499 for a one year subscription, available only for a limited period.

The films selected for MUBI GO each week will highlight incredible cinema from around the globe, including titles from partner distributors that will not appear on MUBI’s streaming platform.

This week’s hand-picked film for India is Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast includes Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Set It Up), KeHuyQuan (Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out, True Lies), among others. It’s a film about an aging Chinese immigrant swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.

Svetlana Naudiyal, Programming Director, Asia commented: “As the biggest fans of the theatrical experience, we are thrilled to bring back MUBI GO in India, in association with PVR Cinemas. We truly believe in celebrating cinema in all forms and therefore it gives us great joy that we are able to do our bit for the film distribution ecosystem through MUBI GO. MUBI GO received immense love and appreciation on its launch prior to the pandemic. We are excited that our members can once again watch amazing films not only online but also in real cinemas across the country.”

Commenting on the renewal of the partnership after PVR Cinemas reopened after the pandemic, Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited, said, “Film exhibition business was one of the earliest and the hardest to be hit by the global pandemic and everyone thought that the golden days of cinema was over. However PVR as a brand showed resilience by continuing to redefine itself, personalize experiences and stay relevant to changing times. It always believed that OTT as home entertainment and Cinemas as out-of-home entertainment will co-exist. The renewal of the PVR and MUBI GO association after cinemas are back in action demonstrates this belief”.

How it works

Each week, MUBI’s curators hand-pick a new film opening in theaters as the “Film of the Week.”

Members receive a ticket code generated via the MUBI GO app that can be presented each week at participating theaters to claim one complimentary ticket.

By subscribing to MUBI GO, members will also receive full access to MUBI’s streaming platform.

For a limited time, new users can sign up for a one-year MUBI GO subscription at a special discounted price of INR 2499 (regularly priced at INR 3,588).

MUBI GO launched in 2018 in the UK, 2019 in India and Ireland, 2021 in the US.

