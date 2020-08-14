MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga to perform at event scheduled for 30 August, confirm organisers
Seven of Lady Gaga's nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on the No. 1 hit 'Rain On Me.'
Lady Gaga is ready to just dance at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV announced Thursday that Gaga, who is tied as the most-nominated act alongside Ariana Grande, will perform at the 30 August event. Other performers include The Weeknd, BTS, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Maluma, Roddy Ricch, and CNCO.
Check out the announcement
THE ICONIC @ladygaga will bring CHROMATICA to life at the 2020 #VMAs 💓
ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? Don’t miss her performance August 30 on @MTV ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/xjT2X8Vmz2
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 13, 2020
Seven of Gaga’s nine nominations — including video of the year — are for her collaboration with Grande on the No. 1 hit 'Rain On Me.' Gaga is also nominated for artist of the year and best quarantine performance — one of two new categories related to the pandemic — for Smile from the TV special One World: Together At Home. MTV also introduced the best music video from home award this year.
The 2020 VMAs were originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Actress-singer Keke Palmer will host the show.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Idris Elba says a movie version of Luther, his popular BBC detective drama series is underway
Idris Elba received the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 and talking to the press later, the actor confirmed that the Luther movie is moving forward.
Courteney Cox teases return to Scream franchise for upcoming reboot through video on social media
Filming on the new instalment of Scream is set to kick off later this year in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Lena Dunham reveals she had coronavirus in mid-March, says her 'body revolted' during the period
Lena Dunham says she is opening up about her coronavirus diagnosis now because of the "carelessness with which people in the US are treating social distancing."