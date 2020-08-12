Entertainment

MTV VMAs adds The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO as performers for 30 August event

Previously announced performers at this year's MTV Video Music Awards include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin.

FP Staff August 12, 2020 08:39:11 IST
Chart-topping Grammy winners The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this month.

MTV announced on Tuesday, 11 August, that Colombian singer Maluma and Latin boy band CNCO will also perform at the 30 August event, which was originally to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The awards show will now be held outdoors at various places in New York City in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously announced performers include BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin, while Keke Palmer will host the awards show.

This year’s VMAs introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are the top contenders with nine nominations apiece. They are nominated for the top prize, video of the year, with their No 1 collaboration 'Rain on Me.'

The Weeknd and Billie Eilish are the second-most nominated acts with six apiece. They are also up for video of the year with 'everything i wanted' and 'Blinding Lights,' competing with Taylor Swift’s 'The Man,' Future and Drake’s 'Life Is Good' and Eminem’s 'Godzilla,' which features late rapper Juice WRLD.

Ricch is up for three honours, including song of the year for his No 1 hit The Box. CNCO has two nominations, and Maluma scored a single nod.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

