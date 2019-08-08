MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift to perform at event after a gap of four years

Taylor Swift will take on the stage of the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards 2019 (VMA) after a gap of four years, according to Variety. Taylor's last performance was in 2015, where she took home the Video of the Year award for 'Bad Blood'.

This year, the popstar has received 10 nominations for her singles 'You Need to Calm Down' and 'ME!' , featuring Brendan Urie of Panic! at the Disco, which are a part of her upcoming album Lover. 'You Need to Calm Down' will be competing with Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' for the Video of the Year Award.

Variety writes that the singer-songwriter has been the centre of attention in the VMAs history. In 2009, her Best Female Video acceptance speech (for the song 'You Belong With Me') was interrupted by Kanye West, who took the microphone from her, and told the audience that Beyoncé’s 'Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)' deserved the award. In 2015, Swift was involved in a Twitter feud with Nicki Minaj, who criticised the awards for excluding her video for 'Anaconda' from nominations.

Recently, Taylor unveiled a new song 'The Archer' from Lover, and called it is one of the most personal and emotional tracks. 'The Archer' is a collaboration between her and producer Jack Antonoff.

Taylor will be seen next in the film adaptation of popular stage musical Cats, alongside Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellan, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and James Corden. The film is directed by Britain’s Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech. Cats will hit cinemas on 20 December.

Taylor also topped the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list, and emerged as the highest-paid celebrity with her 2019 estimated earnings to be over $185 million.

Meanwhile, Lover comes out on 23 August.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 11:53:45 IST