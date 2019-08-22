MTV Video Music Awards 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform Senorita; John Travolta among presenters

Fans eagerly awaiting the MTV Video Music Awards have a reason to rejoice as John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are amongst the first set of presenters at the award night.

The other set of artistes set to rock the 2019 MTV VMAs include US Women's National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris; Bebe Rexha; Megan Thee Stallion; French Montana; Hailee Steinfeld; P.K. Subban; and Victor Cruz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MTV on Tuesday also announced that Normani, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna will also perform during the event. Earlier this month MTV had revealed that Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalia will make it an epic night.

According to People, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will be singing their chart-topping, hit single 'Señorita,' for the first time at MTV VMA. While the singers are up for several awards throughout the night for their work on 'Señorita', both have individually scored a nomination for the Artist of the Year.

Another special artiste is Missy Elliott, a Vanguard Award recipient, who is also set to perform during the event and will mark her appearance for the first time on the VMA stage since 2006.

The nominations for the award show came out in July with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande leading with 10 each, while 'Bad Boy' singer Billie Eilish earned a total of nine and Lil Nas X followed closely behind with eight. Korean boy band BTS, which has led a K-pop music wave in the United States and scored three No.1 albums on the Billboard chart in the past year, got just four nods, including three in the newly created K-pop category.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will hosting the show from Prudential Center in Newark on 26 August

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2019 10:28:15 IST