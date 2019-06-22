Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reveal new collab Señorita; Twitter goes into overdrive pairing up the singers
Much to the delight of their fans, musicians Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have finally revealed their new collaboration. After dropping several teasers, they have officially unveiled their new music video 'Señorita'.
The video shows biker Shawn and waitress Camila introduce us to their whirlwind summer romance, prompted by a fate encounter. There is a dash of romantic salsa dancing and the video feels complete complete with a heartbreak towards the end.
Check out their Twitter posts
The whole video concept, paired with the cryptic lyrics, has left fans wondering if the two are actually dating. Check out some of the reactions here
This is the second time the two Grammy-nominated artists have worked together. Their last collaboration, 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', reached the top 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100 charts. The music video also won the Best Pop Video at the iHeart Radio Much Music Video Awards.
Watch the video here
