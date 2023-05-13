Drama has erupted on the set of MTV Roadies season 19 as popular judges Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati reportedly took a stand and refused to shoot alongside Prince Narula, after a viral feud broke out on the shoot was abruptly halted. Things came to a head when Narula allegedly got into a heated argument with actress Rhea Chakraborty, with Gautam Gulati also getting caught in the crossfire. What started as rumours stating that Narula and Gulati were against Rhea which halted the shoot, Gautam soon cleared the speculation in his recent interviews stating that what actually happened was quite the opposite.

Sources close to the show have revealed that Narula has been trying to start a tiff with Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty ever since the season started. The Big Boss winner Gautam Gulati who seems to maintain a calm demeanour, both on and off the sets, was able to diffuse the situation on his end.

While Gulati remains composed, Narula’s bad behaviour with Rhea led to a heated argument and a temporary halt to the shooting. Both Rhea and Gautam, were seen joining forces, as they have on the show before, and taking a stand to not continue the shoot after receiving such impertinent behaviour from Prince Narula.

While Bigg Boss winner Gautam, the comeback queen Rhea and Prince Narula, extinguish this fire between them, we can not wait to see what more MTV Roadies season 19 has in store for us.

