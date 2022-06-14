In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Arushi Chawla and Sakshi Sharma speak about their journey in MTV Roadies - Journey In South Africa, how the show changed their lives and what advice they got from Sonu Sood.

Arushi Chawla and Sakshi Sharma, who impressed everyone with their daredevil stunts and decision-making skills, were recently eliminated from the Sonu Sood-hosted show MTV Roadies - Journey In South Africa. While their eviction has disappointed fans, the duo definitely made everyone proud with their great journey in the reality show.

In an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, Arushi and Sakshi speak about their journey in MTV Roadies, how the show changed their lives and what advice they got from Sonu Sood. Excerpts from the interview:

Experience of MTV Roadies - Journey In South Africa

Sakshi: I've learnt a lot from the show as it groomed me in a great way. My life has literally after this show.

Arushi: I think when I did Roadies for the first time, I can totally relate to Sakshi because for me too it was a life-changing moment. People started noticing me on the streets and along with that there came a lot of responsibility now that people know me I need to make sure to live up to their expectations because Roadies Revolution bahot pyaar leke aaya tha mere liye whereas this time in Roadies - Journey in South Africa, I would say ki suffering zyada hui hai meri, kyonki game bahot difficult thi is baar according to me. Jitne pichle seasons ke dhurandar aaye the sabne matlab band baja rakhi thi but I think all and all it was a very fun experience. Something that I would always want to do again and again because Roadies humesha kuch sikhata hai and is baar bhi mujhe kaafi kuch sikhake gaya hai so, yes it was a very good experience.

Since you are a cop and you might have gone through intense training during your initial days. So, how it helped in performing all the tasks in the show?

Sakshi: Task toh I am not afraid. Personally I am afraid ki mein haar na jau baad mein bhi woh nikal he gaya. Ek fear tha mere man mein ki mein haar na jau woh bhi nikal gaya tha. And secondly, I was not earlier able to control my emotions but due to this show I learned how to control it. The show also taught me to have self-belief and since it was my first international trip, it was quite fun.

How the show transformed you as a person?

Arushi: I think pichli baar jo season tha, it showed me how strong I was both physically and mentally and this time I think it again showed me how strong I was both physically and mentally because iss baar jab hum gayein the toh ek toh already lockdown tha, my life changed. I think a lot of people's lives and mental health were affected. I think jab mein show enter kar rahi thi, I was already feeling very low honestly. Mein show pe aa toh gayi thi par but kahi na kahi I was feeling low and uss mindset ke saath ek-dedh mahina aisa reality show karna I think was a big obstacle, big task. Every day I used to think of leaving the show but still I think I stretched it all to the very end. I didn't give up in the middle and that just proves again that I am not weak and agar mein roadies jaisa show kar sakti hu end tak toh I think mein life mein kuch bhi kar sakti hu.

Sakshi: Well the cop is exactly the opposite of a glamour life, reality show and camera. So for me, it was altogether a new experience. So, starting mein toh mere itne tote ude the uske baad dheere dheere khud pe bharosa aaya. Arushi Chawla is my best partner in the roadies journey. She cheered and guided me every day. Earlier, I was not even able to express my emotions in front of the camera of what is happening and what I am observing on the show. The show has literally helped me a lot. Even in my profession people give me a lot of respect and the department has a lot of expectations from me. So, yes now I have a lot of responsibility and need to balance it between my work and dreams.

Why should one participate in Roadies?

Sakshi: To groom yourself, to breathe yourself and first of all it is your dream so you have to fulfil it. And I think this is the best platform to grow you day by day and boost your confidence. It changes your life completely and I am lucky to get this kind of opportunity with this show.

Arushi: Roadies is a journey of 45 days, where you meet yourself. It makes you understand your principles and sense of idea to differentiate between wrong and right things. It helps you to improve your decision-making skills in situations. It's basically your entire life summed up in a very small duration, which really shows you, who you really are. I would say har banda jo Roadies karna chahta hai usko toh definitely karna chahiye he but baaki log jinko iss show ke baare mein zyada nahi pata, I would definitely say har insaan ek baar iss journey pe zaroor jaana chahiye khudse milneke liye because kahi na kahi aisa sunne mein aata hai ki Roadies sirf actor wale log he karte hai ya jo North-Indian, Chandigarh, Delhi se utha lete hai jo sirf ladte hai aise log he roadies pe aate hai.

What I would say that is a wrong perception because kahi na kahi woh jo age hai youth ka usmein har koi maane ya na maane, accept kare ya na kare woh roadie he hai. Because he is fighting everyday to prove himself. So, I think every youth is fighting for it and living that roadie life every day. It's just that a few selected people get the platform to show it to the world. But I think everyone is actually a roadie inside. So why not do it on a national platform with so much of adventure and fun around.

Valuable advice from Sonu Sood

Sakshi: I have learnt a lot from sir like doing good work without expectations. He always used to say do good for others and control your aggression. He taught me how to balance myself and doesn't expect from anybody. He is a humble person and has a unique personality.

Arushi: Whatever Sakshi said is absolutely correct. The advice I got from Sonu sir jaise maine bataya tha ki show mere liye karna bahot difficult hogaya tha. Every day I was thinking of leaving the show. One day actually happened that I had an argument with Kevin and we were not talking to each other and I just went up to sir and told him that I don't want to do the show. There's nothing for me, in the show left that my friends are not there with me. So, he said agar tu yeh bass ek show samajh ke chhod rahi hai toh aisa bhi hoga life mein when people will not be with you, will you also give up then. So that really hit me hard and I was like baat toh sahi kar rahe hai. So, I think that was a very valuable advice that I will always remember key, no matter if things are not going, according to you in your favour with even the people that are closest to you, it's still fine, time gets better. And that's what happened. I stayed on the show. I didn't quit and things got sorted out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.