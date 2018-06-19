You are here:

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 : Black Panther, Stranger Things, Wonder Woman, Riverdale win top honours

Santa Monica, California: Winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, presented Saturday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California are as follows:

Movie of the year: Black Panther

Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Show of the Year: Stranger Things

Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Kiss: Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson in Love, Simon

Comedic performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip

Fight: Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Team: It

Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Generation: Chris Pratt

Trailblazer: Lena Waithe

Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Reality Series: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two

Musical Moment: Stranger Things

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 09:54 AM