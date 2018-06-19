MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 : Black Panther, Stranger Things, Wonder Woman, Riverdale win top honours
Santa Monica, California: Winners of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, presented Saturday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California are as follows:
Movie of the year: Black Panther
Actor in a Movie: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Show of the Year: Stranger Things
Actor in a Show: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Kiss: Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Robinson in Love, Simon
Comedic performance: Tiffany Haddish, Girls Trip
Fight: Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
Hero: Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Villain: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Team: It
Most Frightened Performance: Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Generation: Chris Pratt
Trailblazer: Lena Waithe
Scene Stealer: Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale
Reality Series: Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Music Documentary: Gaga: Five Foot Two
Musical Moment: Stranger Things
