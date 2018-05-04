Black Panther leads MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations beating Avengers: Infinity War, Game of Thrones
Black Panther will get its first shot at awards show love as the top nominee at next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The global smash hit garnered seven nominations including for stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan. The second leading nominee is Netflix’s series Stranger Things, which received six nominations including for Best Show.
The breezy award show’s Best Movie category is stuffed full of superheroes, with Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Wonder Woman competing against Girls Trip and IT.
The top show nominees include 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, grown-ish and Riverdale.
For the second year in a row, actors will compete in Gender-less categories. The show maintains its light touch, however, with awards presented for Most Frightened Performance, Best Fight and Best Kiss.
Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on 18 June in Santa Monica, California.
Here are the full list of nominations, as per Billboard:
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST KISS
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
BEST FIGHT
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”
The Defiant Ones
BEST REALITY SERIES
The Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
