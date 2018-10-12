MTV India Music Summit 2018: Shujaat Khan, Usha Uthup among artists to perform on Day One

The second edition of the MTV India Music Summit – Many Musical Journeys. One True Note., celebrating the diverse musical genres of the country will open on 12 October, 2018 with a performance by Shillong’s Mizo Cardinal Choir, the winner of the Grand Prix at the 4th Asia-Pacific Choir Games held in 2017 in Colombo.

The festival, mentored by renowned lyricist and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi is a must attend for connoisseurs of music to enjoy rhythms ranging from jazz to Bollywood to Hindustani and Carnatic instrumental and vocal.

Usha Uthup, the vocalist popularly known for her playback for films like Kahaani and 7 Khoon Maaf, will take the stage on the first day in a session titled Kanjeevaram Conquers Kolkata. Uthup’s talk and performance is not to be missed by aficionados who enjoy the vocalist’s distinct style.

Day 1 of the summit will also feature a performance by Darbari Kathak artist Manjari Chaturvedi followed by a conversation between the founder president of the Sufi Kathak Foundation and the Urdu poetry and literary expert, critic and advocate Saif Mahmood. Chaturvedi’s initiative, The Courtesan Project is an attempt to combine two extremes: traditional Darbari Kathak and modern technology to create awareness amongst the youth about this ‘dying art form and develop ways to preserve it.’ This discussion with the Darbari Kathak artist in keeping with the summit’s aim to explore ways to preserve fading genres is a must attend for all classical enthusiasts.

The Summit Concert to be performed by L Subramaniam will also take place on the first day of the India Music Summit.

Furthermore, to engulf the audience in his glorious melody at the event is sitar maestro and Grammy-nominated artist Shujaat Khan, set to perform on the first day of this weekend-long event that will showcase musicians from across the country. Son of the legendary Vilayat Khan, this exponent of the Imdadkhani gharana is known as much for his gayaki as for his sitar, often described as played with a gayaki ang (a style that imitates vocal notes). The soulful musical legacy of his father Vilayat Khan, maestro Bhimsen Joshi and Ustaad Amir Khan will be brought to life on the stage through his performance, a real treat for the fans of these renowned artists.

The Padma Shri awardee Hariharan, known especially for his gazal gayaki and fusion is also part of the line-up at the summit. Born to two Carnatic exponents, music was a part of his life right from his childhood. Hariharan has given playback for several Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi films. His recital is not to be missed.

The festival is also a platform created to highlight the myriad musical genres in our country and abroad. It will host a performance by the world-renowned jazz artist Robin Barnes of New Orleans at Saheliyon ki Badi in The Fairmont.

The mehfil is set to go on through the night in Jaipur and will conclude with renowned vocalist Suresh Wadkar and other artists unplugged as the audiences leap into a world of melody, rhythm and soulful tunes at the India Music Summit. For all enthusiasts, emerging musicians and artists, the first day of the summit packed with vibrant performances is a must attend.

Raymond presents MTV India Music Summit 2018 will be held at The Fairmont in Jaipur from 12 October to 14 October.

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2018 12:44 PM