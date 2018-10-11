MTV India Music Summit 2018: Second edition of event to open with Mizo Cardinal Choir

The 2018 edition of the MTV India Music Summit – Many Musical Journeys. One True Note., is set to kick off on 12 October and promises to be a vibrant affair with performances in diverse genres ranging from classical to Bollywood and jazz.

The Pink City will witness recitals by some phenomenal artists such as Suresh Wadkar, Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup and Shujaat Khan over the three-day event and with each note celebrate the spirit of the country’s rich musical heritage.

The festival is also a stage for several emerging artists and will open with the Mizo Cardinal Choir from Shillong which won the Grand Prix in the 4th Asia-Pacific Choir Games held in Colombo in 2017. Also, a part of the line-up is a talk and recital by Usha Uthup titled, Kanjeevaram Conquers Kolkata followed by My Music My inspiration, A Life With Legends, a performance by sitar maestro Shujaat Khan reflecting the works of stalwarts Ustad Amir Khan, Bhimsen Joshi and Vilayat Khan.

The summit will also host dialogues that aim to discuss ways to preserve fading musical genres and the melodies shaping the current of the musical movement today. The highlight of the event is the keynote address on 13 October: Shankar Mahadevan, member of the Advisory Board of the Summit, in conversation with Prasoon Joshi, Mentor to the Summit. And as the evening light would settle on the courtyards of The Fairmont in Jaipur, Mahadevan will enthrall the gathering with his performance Baithak, Bollywood and Beyond.

The India Music Summit, brought about by Musiconcepts has also organised an event titled Taleem, a masterclass by Shujaat Khan and Gazhal Gayaki, a recital by Shilpa Rao exploring this melodious Hindustani genre. Kanika Malhotra’s performance is a dive into the Good Old Times, seeped in nostalgia and promising an engaging recital, with plentiful interactions with the audience.

About the line-up of this year, Mala Sekhri of Musiconcepts said, “Each session has been carefully curated to highlight a particular aspect of Indian music.”

Created by founders Sekhri, Ambika Srivastava and Aparna Joshi, the second edition of the summit is a congregation of musicians from across the country and beyond who will come together to give the audiences a glimpse into the vast repertoire of this art form.

Renowned jazz musician Robin Barnes, violinist L Subramaniam, Hindustani classical exponent Parveena Sultana and The Flute Sisters Suchismita and Debopriya will also take the stage at the event. Straddling through the diverse genres, the second day of the summit will also feature a performance titled America’s Musical Journey by Robin Barnes and Indranil Hariharan and Reth Ki Raani, an Ode to Rajasthan by Shweta Shetty. Raymond’s Emerging Artist of the Year awards will also be announced during the event to celebrate the budding talent of the music industry.

Mentor Prasoon Joshi said of the summit, “A truly immersive musical experience, the summit promises to have everything from Sunrise concerts, to Baikthakis, to Jugalbandis, to riffs and jams, Sundowner alaaps and much more.”

Raymond Presents MTV India Music Summit will be held in the courtyards and ballroom of The Fairmont in Jaipur from 12 October to 14 October, 2018. It is helmed by Musiconcepts and is presented by the Raymond Group.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 10:55 AM