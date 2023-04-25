Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, an organization known for its commitment to the environment and women’s empowerment, recently organized a book launch event on Earth Day, coinciding with the festival of Eid. Attendees were conveyed Eid wishes during the event, which served as a celebration of two significant occasions.

One of the highlights of the event was Trustee Nidarshana Gowani gifting a tulsi sapling to the Governor of Maharashtra, highlighting the trust’s dedication to the environment. The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been actively participating in plantation drives, cleaning events, and other initiatives to combat climate change and create a better world for fellow humans. By spreading awareness about the efforts required for environmental sustainability, the trust aimed to inspire attendees to make a positive impact on the environment.

However, the primary focus of the event was to launch the book “Ascendance” by Sadhna Shanker, a passionate writer and civil servant. The trust’s dedication to women’s empowerment was evident in its decision to feature the book launch as the main event of the day. They have been passionately working to empower women and provide them with the opportunities they deserve.

Ms. Nidarshana Gowani, the driving force behind the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani trust, believes in offering women the space and opportunity to grow. She stated, “The event was an extension of our vision of women empowerment and our consciousness for the environment. We want to inspire people to make a positive impact on the environment and encourage women to pursue their passions and reach their full potential.”

The Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been actively involved in several initiatives that support women’s growth and development. They have been working to get women the status they deserve, and they have achieved significant milestones in this regard. Ms Gowani herself is a firm believer in empowering women, and she has worked hard to become a revered name in her field.

Through their commitment to environmental sustainability and women empowerment, the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust aims to inspire others to take action and create a better world for all. The event was a celebration of their dedication to these causes and a reminder that it is up to all of us to make a positive impact on the world. The trust hopes to inspire attendees to take action and work towards creating a better future for all.

