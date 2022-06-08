Representation isn’t the only purpose of Ms Marvel — Kamala Khan’s celebrated status embodies a wholly different direction for the MCU, one that is capable of putting a new spin on a legacy, resulting in vibrant, enthralling storytelling.

In the opening episode of Ms Marvel — the Disney+ six-episode series created by Bisha K. Ali and co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Falla — its titular heroine Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani), biggest worry is zeroing on a “final flourish for her costume.” An awkward 16-year-old Pakistani-American high schooler who lives in Jersey city, Khan is a bonafide superhero nerd who spends much of her waking time daydreaming about her idol Captain Marvel. In between failing driver tests (Kamala saying “Bismillah” before starting her test is an undeniably nice touch) and sitting through sermons delivered by her suitably dramatic immigrant parents (Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur, both in terrific form), Kamala’s overactive imagination is prone to animating reality. For her, real life seems to be happening somewhere else altogether.

The whimsical opening animated sequence (that recalls Mitchells vs the Machines) points in the direction. The first time we hear Kamala’s voice, it’s as a voiceover that narrates the Avengers’ exploits on a fanfic video she’s about to post on YouTube. Her breathlessly recaps of the Battle of Earth and enthusiastic theorising about Thor’s secret affinity for gaming is layered over illustrations of hand-drawn paper dolls on the video. Still, her biggest worry remains zeroing in on “the final flourish for her costume” to enter the Captain Marvel cosplay competition at the first-ever Avenger-con. It’s that very event that Kamala, who sneaks out of home to attend it with Bruno (Matt Linz), her best friend and fellow superhero nerd, realises that she has powers for the first time after wearing a family heirloom meant to accessorise her costume. As is the case with any origin story, the series premiere of Ms Marvel busies itself with world-building, which is to say, setting the foundation for the superheroic transformation of an ordinary Pakistani-American teen prone to having stars in her eyes.

That brings me to the firsts that define the significance of the show (and the movie that is slated for 2023): Kamala is the first Muslim superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), whose very existence goes against the default white guy trope of the superhero genre. Even though she is a relatively new entrant in the Marvel comics, created less than a decade ago (by a team that included Sana Amanat, who serves as the executive producer of the series), Kamala has quickly gone on to become one of MCU’s most popular heroes. Part of the reason is because of the glaring need for diversity on MCU’s roster, a gap that Marvel recognised and sought to close out with the introduction of Kamala Khan. But representation isn’t the only purpose of Ms Marvel — Kamala Khan’s celebrated status embodies a wholly different direction for the MCU, one that is capable of putting a new spin on a legacy, resulting in vibrant, enthralling storytelling.

If the almost flawless first episode is any proof, the Ms Marvel creators seem to be well aware of the responsibility of translating the journey of Kamala’s Avenger-in-the-making story onscreen.

The storytelling never loses sight of its unique voice — although the nature of Kamala’s superpowers in the series is a departure from the comics — and locates playful moments through sheer specificity. The soundtrack is littered with instant bops, right from Swet Shops Boys, the immensely hummable Pakistani classic “Ko Ko Korina,” to “Peechay Hutt'' from the Coke Studio hall of fame.

Kamala’s family, who include her elder brother and parents, are rendered with similar care, which in itself eschews the conventional depiction of brown families whose cultural markers are often reduced to a punchline. Ms Marvel, on the other hand, doesn’t reduce Kamala’s cultural heritage as a device, instead it uses it as a weapon — in rewarding ways — weaving it around all aspects of her coming-of-age. A scene about her parents suggesting that Kamala don a modest green salwar kameez and dress up as Hulk to the Avenger-con and be chaperoned around by her similarly dressed father is an absolute hoot. But the comedic subplot is simultaneously infused with a degree of emotional introspection about the inherent generational distance in immigrant families and how easily affection can resemble suffocation.

In that sense, the stylistic flourishes complement the storytelling by managing the delicate balance of being playful and profound. Split screens take over the screen as seamlessly as jump cuts and irreverent transitions. Doodles, speech bubbles, and drawings frequently come to life, as if the eye-melting visuals are tasked with giving viewers a first-hand peek inside the mind of a restless teen. A luminous scene in which a text reply is reflected through street lights and a sad emoji becomes a neon store sign instantly had my heart. Aided by Vellani’s star-making turn, the first episode effortlessly succeeds in capturing the frenetic energy of a teen superhero. In that, the strengths of Ms Marvel’s first episode seems to lie foremost in its ability to look and feel the part of a show about high-schoolers. By letting Kamala’s story reveal its layers on its own terms, Ms Marvel feels like the perfect wish-fulfilment of the ultimate fangirl fantasy. It’s everything you could ask for.

I’m not sure whether the remaining five episodes will be able to match the sheer ingenuity and invention of the first episode. But one thing’s for sure: There couldn’t have been a more radiant and joyful start than this. I don’t remember the last time I started resembling a superhero nerd after watching a Marvel outing. That’s because for too long, superheroes have turned out to be boring adults. This time around, Ms Marvel is keen to prove that some stories make more sense when told through the eyes of someone too young, too reckless, and too fun.

Ms Marvel is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Poulomi Das is a film and culture writer, critic, and programmer. Follow more of her writing on Twitter.

