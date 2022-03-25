Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur's look from her next is inspired from Madhubala

Actress Mrunal Thakur will be debuting in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan.

Mrunal Thakur, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Kartik Aaryan's crime thriller, Dhamaka will next be seen debuting in a Telugu film opposite south sensation Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films. What's interesting is that the actor's look from the film bears a striking resemblance with the yesteryear superstar, Madhubala!
Often called the most beautiful Indian actress of all time, Madhubala is an icon, so any comparison to her is a huge compliment. Despite having such big shoes to fill, Mrunal seems to love the attention: “It’s an honour to be told I resemble one of the most beautiful actresses, Madhubala," says  Mrunal. The actor adds, "This film just got a whole lot special for me after being associated with such a legendary actor. Really look forward to this one and I hope that my fans love the film as much as we loved making it!"
Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama, Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, releasing worldwide on 14th April, 2022.

