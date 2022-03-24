J J Valaya presented the luxury brand ‘JJV’ with eco- conscious Tencel textiles at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

Celebrated couturier JJ Valaya has been known for his opulent wedding and celebration collections for over three decades. His creations have been an integral part of Indian wardrobes. This year as the designer celebrated his 30th year in fashion JJ Valaya launched his all-new bridge-to-luxury brand “JJV”, as an eco-conscious collection made from TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, which is derived from renewable wood sources in a closed loop Lyocell process. The TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn will define the landscape of luxury fashion with its silky smoothness, liquid-like drape, colour vibrancy and yarn strength. The debut “JJV” collection “Rumeli – the Summer Story” was an appealing line for the fashion-conscious women.

“JJV” is an occasion wear brand that revolves around the spirit of travel. As a brand, its ethos stands inspired by the unique life and travels of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, also the land of JJ Valaya’s forefathers. “JJV” therefore sifts through never-seen-before photographs and extracts from his personal diaries and travelogues, to interpret the story of a ruler who wanted to bring the world to his people - and indeed, take his people to the world.

The new “JJV” collection Rumeli – The Summer Story”, a bridge-to-luxury brand launched by designer JJ Valaya at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was a perfect offering for the new fashion season in India. The inspiration was from the life of Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of Kapurthala, which was very evident as the creations emerged with great grandeur on the ramp, when the designer unveiled a grand sartorial story that will be desired by his loyal fans. Mrunal Thakur was ecstatic to be back on the runway as JJ Valaya’s showstopper at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

Designer JJ Valaya said, “On its launch, JJV, our all-new bridge-to-luxury range of fashion for Women & Men is an environment-friendly initiative using the finest fabrics from TENCEL™ LUXE in support of Lenzing Austria’s belief in conscious luxury. Designed for the luxury traveler, this debut collection is engineered with sensitivity towards sustainability. TENCEL™ LUXE is transforming the future of premium fashion, and we are delighted to integrate this beautiful material into our belief of sustainable luxury.”

He further added, “As a true royal nomad at heart, I have always felt that whilst we all prefer to travel light, there are so many instances during these journeys where we need to dress up to step out, be it for impromptu soirees, fine dining experiences or the opera.”

'JJV' acknowledges and embraces this need, where one can still maintain a unique sense of personal style sans the weight of heavy embroideries. It retains the distinct signature of the JJ Valaya ethos yet is a modern label for the modern traveler who likes to be prepared for celebrations, wherever he/she may go.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.