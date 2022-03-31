Mrunal Thakur has sparked collaboration rumours with Gauri Shinde as the actor dropped a trail of pictures with the 'English Vinglish' director on Instagram.

Kumkum Bhagya famed Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for her widely anticipated upcoming release Jersey. As the actress prepares to promote the film, starring Shahid Kapoor, a recent post shared on her Instagram has made fans curious.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Thakur posted a series of photos with English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde. She captioned her post saying, "Oh hello Dream director."

Thakur's post has piqued the interest of her fans, who wonder if she would star in the famous filmmaker's next film. There has been no official confirmation from any of them on this, but it appears like they may work together on a project soon.

Take a look at the pictures shared by the actress:



https://www.instagram.com/p/CbueXZpNlfW

Fans began dropping heart emoticons as soon as the post was shared online, expressing their excitement at the two teaming up for a film.

Earlier, speaking about her upcoming movie in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mrunal Thakur revealed that when the filmmaker finalised the date, she was overjoyed and literally danced. However, the 29-year-old actress is now more nervous as the release date approaches.

Jersey is an adaptation of superstar Nani's National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The movie focuses on a failed cricketer who decides to restart his career in his late 30s despite everyone's doubts about his ability to do so. Thakur portrays the role of Vidya - the cricketer's wife. Jersey will hit theatres on 14 April.

After making her Bollywood debut with the drama film Love Sonia in 2018, the actress has gone on to star in hit films like as Super 30, Batla House, Toofan, and the series Dhamaka, among others. Moreover, she is also set to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with an yet-to-be-titled film.

