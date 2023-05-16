Mrunal Thakur set to make her Cannes Film Festival debut
Actor Mrunal Thakur, a stalwart in the film and entertainment world, is all set to attend and make her much awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and will be in the French Riviera 17-19th May 2023.
In a short span of time, not only has actor Mrunal Thakur become the most sought after young face in the Indian film industry, but is also known for her effortless fashion choices. Having become a household national actor in a short span of time, especially after her debut in the south with Sita Ramam in 2022.
Her versatile acting skills and her dedication to her craft has cemented her place in the Indian Film industry and has garnered her the experience of working with some of the best filmmakers. Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, Nani30, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa and Lust Stories 2.
Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal says, “I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honor to represent Grey Goose at such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer.”
Mrunal Thakur is all set to make a mark at the Cannes Film Festival, and her fans cannot wait to see her grace the red carpet. With her talent and dedication, she is sure to make a lasting impression on the international stage.
