Ishaan Khatter to lead Pippa, based on 1971 Indo-Pakistan war; film scheduled for 2021 release

Pippa, to be helmed by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, is backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.

Film producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur on Friday announced their next project Pippa, a war drama starring in the lead.

The film, to be directed by director Raja Krishna Menon of Airlift fame, will have the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as the backdrop.

Ishaan will play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Khatter said he feels honoured to be a part of the project.

"I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege," Khatter said in a statement.

The film is based on Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees, written by the Brigadier himself.

The movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Menon have penned the movie's script.

Menon said Pippa also has an emotional core that celebrates the triumph of love and humanity.

"The fact that there is going to be some never-seen-before tank war action is extremely thrilling to me as a filmmaker, but it’s the heroism and patriotism displayed by the young and strapping Brigadier Mehta, despite all that he was going through in his family, that really connected with me when Siddharth shared this story," he said.

Kapur added it is important to tell the story of a covert operation that became the Battle of Garibpur and played a significant part in India's eventual victory.

"Brigadier Mehta's fascinating account resonated with us deeply, and we instinctively knew that Ishaan would be ideal to play him. Ishaan’s raw, youthful energy perfectly complements Brigadier Mehta’s valour and bravado."

Check the announcement here

Bringing to you the untold story of #BrigadierBalramSinghMehta... a story of India's pride, valour and triumph over Pakistan in 1971. #Pippa starring #IshaanKhatter, produced by @RonnieScrewvala & #SiddharthRoyKapur and directed by @RajaMenon will be in cinemas late next year. pic.twitter.com/FjmwmON5Wr — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 14, 2020

Screwvala, who previously produced the 2019 war film Uri: The Surgical Strike, believes the newer generation must know about the story of the 45th Squadron led by Captain Balram Mehta.

Pippa, produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, will is scheduled to be released in 2021.

(With agency inputs)