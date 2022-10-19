Mrunal Thakur is a proud “pet momma” and her cat Billo who she has adopted, is no less than the world for the actress. Mrunal has often taken to social media expressing her love for her feline family member and showers her with love and finds solace in spending time with her after a long day at work.

The actress is extending her love for animals by curating a food donation drive in collaboration with All About Them a foundation that helps stray and community animals. Tomorrow 19th October the actress is hosting a drive in Mumbai to help feed the strays who are abandoned and many a times overlooked by many.

Speaking of this, Mrunal said, “I’m so glad I get to do this. Strays deserve as much as love as any other pet animals and I wanted to extend my help and suport, in any way I can. The drive focuses to help donate food for at least 3 months for abandoned strays and I’m looking forward to being the host this important event. My cat means the world to me and I would wish to do whatever I can to help extend my love for the strays too and this is a great way to keep them healthy and fed.”

Mrunal is fresh off the success of Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan, and was also seen in Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey. She has also done films like Super 30, Love Soniya, Batla House.

