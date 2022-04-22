Have a look at this picture of Mrunal Thakur with Nani ahead of Jersey's release.

Mrunal Thakur, who has already received acclaim for her restrained yet powerful portrayal as Vidya in the Hindi version of Jersey, had an unintentional but utterly charming encounter with the original's leading male. Nani, the Telugu actor, met Mrunal in Hyderabad, where she is filming her upcoming film with Dulquer Salmaan.

The actress was delighted by the humility, and Nani expressed his excitement for the film's remake, which would star Mrunal and Shahid. The film, which will be released in theatres across India tomorrow, is a remake of a Telugu film, and Mrunal was drawn to the remake because of Nani and Shraddha's performances.

She said, “Nani was so humble and such an absolute sweetheart. He even shared with me his excitement to see the remake and I’m looking forward to see what he thinks of the remake. When I watched the original film, it was Shraddha and his performance that made me want to work in this film. So I’m glad I got to meet him in person.”

