Mr Robot drops complete recap video 'according to Joey Bada$$'s Leon' ahead of Season 4 premiere

FP Staff

Aug 07, 2019 14:34:35 IST

Golden Globe Award-winning TV series Mr Robot is returning for its fourth and final season in fall 2019. Rami Malek will reprise his role as Elliot Alderson, the cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker suffering from dissociative identity disorder and clinical depression. But the fourth season promises to be replete with “hacking, splashed with blood," answering "the series’ most pressing questions," as reported by TVLine. The teaser from the final season has now been dropped.

Mr Robot drops complete recap video according to Joey Bada$$s Leon ahead of Season 4 premiere

Rami Malek in Mr Robot. Twitter

The 40-second-long teaser begins with a voiceover, as the camera pans on Alderson's blank face. The female voice seems to be a projection of Alderson's conscience, as he contemplates and examines all his actions and their ramifications.

"I wonder how many people you've had to hurt to get what you want," the voice states, before continuing her reflective monologue.

"How many has it been, Elliot? How many people have had to suffer because of you? Was it worth it?," the questions stack up against one another. Alderson stares at the woman with a deadpan expression, his passionless face juxtaposed with the concern in the woman's voice.

Watch the video here

Ahead of its fall premiere, the makers also released a short recap video of all the significant events in the show.

Check the video out here

Created by Sam Esmail, Mr Robot follows Elliot Alderson, who is recruited by an insurrectionary anarchist known as Mr Robot to join a group of hacktivists called "fsociety". The show also stars Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer and BD Wong. 

Aug 07, 2019

