A sensation in herself and among the most glamorous in the industry, Malaika Arora is perfectly acing her job on her most-awaited digital talk show, Moving In With Malaika. With every passing episode, the show is getting interesting and exciting as the host herself is ready to pull all the curtains down and further reveal her truest self. Notably, she has already hosted guests like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi on her show and is now ready to welcome her close friend and popular comedian, Bharti Singh. With Bharti on the show who herself is a great entertainer and has made a lot of people laugh with her humour and jokes, there is no doubt that the episode will be a fun ride.

Beside having fun chit-chatting on the show, Bharti and Malaika will also be seen having some heart-to-heart conversations as the two will open on being body-shamed and trolled on social media. Speaking of which, Bharti did open up on how she was fat-shamed throughout her career and even after she got married and had a child.

From being called names to encountering comments on her weight, Bharti got emotional while speaking about such people. She revealed that not just herself, but her husband Haarsh was also subjected to such trolls and the two were called names like ‘elephant and ant’. She also recalled how people made jokes about her marriage and passed comments like “She got married to a kid”, “They look like mother and son”, and “a buffalo is marrying a goat”, among others.

Not just that, the comedian also shared how her son was also not spared as people trolled him as well. In the end, she concluded by noting that such trolls will just talk behind people’s backs but will never speak a word in front.

Bharti Singh responds to trolls who target Malaika on social media

After sharing her own challenges, Bharti in her own sarcastic style also went on to take on some social media trolls who target the host, Malaika Arora. While Malaika started by reading out some comments on her posts, Bharti gave some befitting yet hilarious responses.

The teaser of the exciting episode has been also shared on Malaika’s Instagram and it is already winning reactions from fans as they are loving the duo.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



The actress also added a witty caption that reads, “Koi kahe, kehta rahe… aur hum jawaab bhi na de? Why should trolls have all the fun?”

