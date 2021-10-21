While Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut Bhavai will release on 22 October, Timothée Chalamet's period drama Dune will premiere in Maharashtra cinemas on 29 October

Maharashtra is all set to ease COVID-19 norms and reopen movie theatres, multiplexes, and auditoriums in the state from tomorrow, 22 October. The theatres will only be open at 50 percent capacity, according to India Today.

According to the guidelines issued by the state, the staff at movie theatres, including cleaners, food court employees and ushers needs to be fully vaccinated, with a period of 14 days having passed since their second vaccine dose.

With regards to moviegoers, the state has said that only people with “safe status” on the Aarogya Setu app will be allowed to enter the cinema halls. As an alternative to the app, people can also show their final coronavirus vaccine certificate to gain entry into cinema halls and auditoriums.

As the state gears up to reopen theatres after a gap of months, here are some much-awaited movies that are releasing in movie halls:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage:

The sequel of the 2018 hit Venom, the movie is set to release in Maharashtra on 22 October itself. Starring Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams and Naomi Harris in pivotal roles, the film sees Hardy return as the journalist Eddie Brock who becomes a superhero after his body plays host to the alien entity Venom.

Dune:

The big-budget Denis Villeneuve directorial venture is set to release in Maharashtra on 29 October. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and David Bautista, among others, Dune follows Paul Atreides (played by Chalamet) as he and his family get caught in danger after their arrival on the planet of Arrakis.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

The movie is set to release in the state on 22 October, according to Marvel. The film stars Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu in the titular role, who has to face his past as he is drawn into the Ten Rings organisation to search for a mythical village. Liu is joined by Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh and Fala Chen in pivotal roles.

No Time To Die:

The final outing of Daniel Craig as the superspy 007, No Time To Die is set to hit theatres in Maharashtra on 22 October. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film also stars Rami Malek as the antagonist, with Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Naomi Harris playing pivotal roles.

The Last Duel:

The Matt Damon-starrer historical drama is set to hit theatres in Maharashtra on 22 October. The film sees Damon star as the knight Jean De Carrouges opposite Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Jodi Comer. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film is set in 14th century France.

Bhavai:

Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame makes his Bollywood debut in this film. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the romantic drama also has Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Abhimanyu Singh and Rajesh Sharma in important roles. The film too is releasing on 22 October.