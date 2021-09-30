The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, to release in India on 22 October
Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel is a historical drama set in 14th century France
Filmmaker Ridley Scott's historical drama The Last Duel will hit the Indian theatres on 22 October, the makers announced on Thursday.
MATT DAMON - BEN AFFLECK: 'THE LAST DUEL' ON 22 OCT 2021... 20th Century Studios to release #TheLastDuel - directed by #RidleyScott - in #Indian *cinemas* on 22 Oct 2021... Stars #MattDamon and #BenAffleck. pic.twitter.com/TpXx7Os7G5
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 30, 2021
Directed by Scott, The Last Duel is headlined by Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck.
The movie is described as "a gripping tale of betrayal and vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France".
It is backed by 20th Century Studios and Scott.
"Based on actual events, the historical epic unravels long-held assumptions about France's last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver), two friends turned bitter rivals," the synopsis read.
Damon and Affleck, who had famously won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for their 1997 movie Good Will Hunting, have penned the script with Nicole Holofcener, the Oscar-nominated scribe of Can You Ever Forgive Me?.
The Last Duel had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
also read
British royal family to join Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux at premiere of No Time To Die in London
Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the James Bond franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony Mackie to lead Sony TV's Twisted Metal series adaptation
Anthony Mackie will also executive produce the project based on the video game
Helena Bonham Carter, Louis Partridge to return for Enola Holmes sequel
Helena Bonham Carter will once again feature as Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the famous sleuthing family, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.