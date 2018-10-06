Mortal Engines trailer: In post-apocalyptic world, Hera Hilmer crusades to stop predator-on-wheels London

Set in a post-apocalyptic steampunk world, centuries after civilization was wiped out after a cataclysmic event, Mortal Engines represents London as a mobile predator city that slices everything that comes under its bladed wheels. The trailer of this sci-fi action film was dropped on Friday.

The sequence opens with a wishful rumination of a daughter about the times she spent exploring the expansive world with her adventurous mother. Their glorious days are cut short by the discovery of a mystery, that eventually leads to the death of her mother.

Fuelled by the memory of the mother , Hester Shaw, played by Hera Hilmar, emerges as the only one who has the power and abilities to stop the destructive London. With the help of city outcasts Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan) and Anna Fang (Jihae), Shaw ventures into the mission of preserving the world.

Christian Rivers, Oscar-winning visual effects artist, will mark his directorial debut with Mortal Engines, based on the novel of the same name by Philip Reeve. The screenplay has been penned by The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy makers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

Mortal Engines, bankrolled by Zane Weiner, Amanda Walker, Deborah Forte, Walsh and Jackson, and executive produced by Ken Kamins and Boyens, will hit the theatres on 14 December.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018 11:34 AM