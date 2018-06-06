You are here:

Mortal Engines trailer: Cities turn into mechanised vehicles in this Peter Jackson-produced dystopian film

FP Staff

Jun,06 2018 19:22:17 IST

The first trailer for Mortal Engines has been released.

The movie is a fantasy epic and is based on Philip Reeve's dystopian novels. Just like the novel, which is steampunk in nature,the movie tells the story of a future where the world's major cities are mechanized vehicles that prey on smaller traction towns in a struggle called the "survival of the fastest."

Watch the trailer here:

Mortal Engines has been directed by first-time Christian Rivers. The movie's script has been penned by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, and Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. The producers of the movie include Zane Weiner, Amanda Walker, Deborah Forte, Fran Walsh, and Peter Jackson.

Mortal Engines stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Hugo Weaving, Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide, and Stephen Lang.

Hera Hilmar is known for starring in movies like Da Vinci's DemonsThe Ottoman Lieutenant, and Life in a Fishbowl. Robert Sheehan is known for starring in the British television Misfits and movies like The Mortal Instruments: City of BonesThe Road Within and Killing Bono.

Mortal Engines is set to release on 14 December this year.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 19:22 PM

