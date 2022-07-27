Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeepa said that the VFX in the film was a learning experience for him.

Only a few weeks remain until the release of Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona, and the audience is hardly able to maintain composure. Vikrant Rona is a very promising visually appealing film which has used more than 800 VFX artists to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D. The makers brought together the best VFX artists to execute the visual wonder that Vikrant Rona is. In order to perfect the scenes, the makers rehearsed and planned the scenes over and again.

Vikrant Rona is said to be the biggest 3-D experience in Indian cinema. Talking about the same, the lead actor Kichcha Sudeepa says “The use of VFX is incredible. It was more of a learning experience for me. The visuals are very appealing and the fans will enjoy watching the film”. Talking about the same, director Anup Bhandari says “The scale of the film is very big and there were a lot of parallax shots in the film that were tailor-made for 3D. It is an experience that I am confident people will really enjoy”.

Vikrant Rona is one of the most ambitious projects of Kichcha Sudeepa. The film is one of a kind thrilling experience. Not only is the film a visual wonder but is also very rich with content, music and talent. The film is releasing worldwide in 3D on July 28. The team showed the 3D trailer and the Ra Ra Rakkamma song to the media fraternity across the country, which was widely appreciated.

Vikrant Rona is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. The film, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures. The film releases on July 28 worldwide in 3D.

