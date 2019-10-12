Moothon trailer: Geetu Mohandas weaves a gritty tale of a young boy journeying to Mumbai to find his brother

The trailer of Malayalam filmmaker Geetu Mohandas' much-awaited bilingual film Moothon has been dropped, giving a glimpse into a precocious young boy, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he decides to undertake a journey to find his long-lost elder brother.

The story follows a 10-year-old boy from Lakshadweep, who is fascinated by the tales of the brother who he has never met. His journey quickly turns dark and dangerous, as his search eventually takes him to Mumbai’s underbelly, where he encounters many new people.

Check out the trailer here

The film has been scripted by Mohandas and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who aided in penning its Hindi dialogues. Nivin Pauly features in the lead, with Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Harish Khanna, and Omkaar in supporting roles.

In an earlier interview, Mohandas had spoken about casting Nivin in the lead role. She said, "When he came on board, I played around a lot with his character. His is a very unassuming cast, as he has always done boy next door roles in commercially successful films within the comfort of his friends’ circle. This is the first time he is stepping out of that comfort zone. I also didn’t know what to expect from him and was very intrigued to see how I will be able to mould him. When I watch a film, after a point, the star tags just go out of the window, people should just see the character for what it is. So, I thought he suited the role the best, that’s why I chose him."

The cinematography of Moothon has been handled by Rajeev Ravi, who is also Mohandas' husband. Ajith Kumar was charge of the editing while Sagar Desai has scored the music of Moothon.

Moothon had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled to open Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival.

