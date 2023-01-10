After taking the internet by storm with the exceptionally fun behind the set moments, Guru Randhawa’s music video ‘Moon Rise’ featuring himself alongside beautiful Shehnaaz Gill is finally out now! The audio of ‘Moon Rise’ has already taken over our playlist ever since the album ‘Man of The Moon’ produced by Bhushan Kumar was released. The fresh onscreen duo, Guru and Shehnaaz share amazing chemistry in the music video directed by Gifty. This melodious yet heartbreaking song is composed and written by Guru Randhawa himself while the music production is done by Sanjoy.

Talking about the music video, Guru Randhawa said, “I’m extremely happy to be releasing the music video of Moon Rise after the amazing response that we got on the audio. I don’t think there could be a better co-star than Shehnaaz for this song because she such a fun loving person who lights up the entire mood. We had an absolutely amazing time while shooting with so many fun and frolic moments. I hope the audience enjoy watching the music video as much as we enjoyed shooting.”

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Shooting with Guru was definitely a memorable experience, as it was our first time working together on something. We’ve known each other for a very long time and finally coming together for such a beautiful song was absolutely amazing. We had a lot of fun and pleasant moments while filming the music video and I’m looking forward to more such projects together in the future.”

The director of this music video, Director Gifty said, “Both Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill have had amazing chemistry throughout the music video. Since both of them have cheerful personalities they looked amazing on the screen and their chemistry is phenomenal too. The two have done complete justice to the song.”

T-Series presents ‘Moon Rise’ by Guru Randhawa. Music Produced by Sanjoy. Music Video directed by Director Gifty, featuring Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill. Watch the music video for ‘Moon Rise’ on T-Series’ Official YouTube Channel!

