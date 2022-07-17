Be it Bollywood, pop, classical or folk music, there is no dearth of monsoon songs. So Firstpost explores this love connection between monsoon and music.

Raj Kapoor and Nargis holding a big, black umbrella on a rainy night and lip-syncing to Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey's song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua is probably most people's favourite monsoon song. But the fifties’ love song is not the only one to have used rains as a backdrop.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si, Rim Jhim Gire Sawan, Dum Dum Diga Diga, Taal Se Taal, Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Sawan Barse Tarse Dil are some of the Bollywood songs that are played over and over again when the rain Gods smile on us.

Rains and songs from Hindi movies, go back a long way in time, says Sanujeet Bhujabal, Executive Director, Sony Music Entertainment.

"It goes without saying that the rain has been one of the most-loved props of storytelling in Bollywood. The monsoon season represents so many things in the art of filmmaking and music – be it passion, romance, drama, intensity or poetry. With audiences showering their love on these evergreen tracks, we are sure that the love for monsoon songs will remain forever," he tells Firstpost.

In fact, Sony Music has over the years, released some iconic songs that celebrate the monsoon season.

"Be it Barso Re from Guru or Ghanan Ghanan from Lagaan in Udit Narayan’s legendary voice, each of these tracks have garnered millions of views with music lovers enjoying these songs even today," says Bhujabal.

Also in the list of Bollywood monsoon songs is Baarish by Shashaa Tirupati and Ash King from the 2017 film Half Girlfriend, starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

"If we look at most parts of India, it's so hot for the rest of the year on an average and suddenly the rains come and it gives you that relief. When it's hot you don't feel like doing much. During monsoon season, you also feel like creating. There is magic to the rains. It gives me the zest to create, sing and write lyrics," she says.

She feels that Bollywood is a global representation of a lot of things that Indians feel, how we perceive things and love. "It's definitely blown out of proportion often... the representation of how we feel, but there is quite a bit of an element of truth to it," she says.

According to her, Bollywood has helped in popularising the concept of monsoon music.

"But if you look at how music has been like folk music in the eras when TV was not as prominent or even radio was not prevalent, we have folk music that speaks of the monsoon and how monsoon makes you feel," she says.

She notes that there are so many old traditional compositions that speak of the beauty of the monsoon season.

"I feel that Bollywood today, but back in the day the rains and monsoon season were romanticised through folk and classical music. Thumri and Kajri also spoke of a lot of pain and anguish and beauty that monsoon season brought," says Tirupati.

Kutle Khan, who is among the most prominent musicians from the Manganiyar community, also sees a strong connection between monsoon and music.

"It's most pleasant weather and all pleasant conditions help in the creativity in every artist. Most of us connect monsoon to love and romance, and everyone has some strong memories of this beautiful season. Music and poetry are the best expressions of such emotions, so artists get more inspiration," says the singer.

He shares that rains are very rare in deserts, so it's like a big festival when it rains on the dry lands. "Senior musicians and poets from my Manganiyar community celebrate it with music and songs," says Khan, who has a new monsoon track titled Jhirmir.

He calls the song a very beautiful one that is about a wife missing her husband when it starts pouring. It's a traditional Rajasthani folk song for which he has used a few traditional instruments. It has been produced by Gaurav Raina of MIDIval Punditz.

For singer Dhaval Kothari, monsoon is always about nostalgia and memories from his childhood. "My guru used to teach us Megh Malhar and many other ragas. I was taught the aesthetical value and essence of these ragas to the season," says the artist, who has released several monsoon songs like Badalon Se and Ghan Ghan.

His new track, Badalon Se, is a blend of Indi-pop and Indian folk genres. "The song talks about the life span of events and how the things we take innocently as children turn into meaningful memories as we grow older," he says.

Talking about Indi-pop, one can not forget the 1998 monsoon song Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag that catapulted Mika Singh to fame.

And now, Darshan Raval has sort of become the voice of monsoon season, thanks to his songs like Ye Baarish and Baarish Lete Aana. The singer is back with another monsoon track. "It’s my eight monsoon song. It’s different because I haven’t been doing sad monsoon songs. Last year, it was a happy romantic track with lots of energy. It’s a sad rainy number from me after a year and a half, so that’s how it’s different. Having said that, it’s a song that’s rich in melody and has some amazing lyrics," he says about Baarishon Mein.

He shares a very deep bond and connection with the monsoon season as he has a lot of memories associated with it. "A prime reason for this is because it’s so beautiful and calm. Also, I absolutely love the sound of rains. The entire mood of the season makes me more creative and churn out more songs. This is why most of the songs that I compose are during the monsoon," he says.

He has been dropping a track every monsoon for the past eight years and he promises to continue to do so in the near future as well.

It seems like other singers will also follow suit, and music lovers won't be complaining.

Natalia Ningthoujam is a Manipur-based journalist. She knows how to smoothly switch from being a fan to a writer whenever needed. She tweets at @nattynick.

