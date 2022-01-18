In the 1.12 minute trailer, the Professor can be seen working on his plan in a dimly-lit room. The camera then pans to reveal that a collection of masks, including the famous Salvador Dali mask of the original Money Heist and traditional Korean ones.

The trailer of Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area has been released by Netflix today, 18 January. The remake of the Spanish crime drama will star Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor.

Spanish star Álvaro Morte had played the role of the criminal mastermind in the original series.

The story will be set in Seoul, according to news reports. In the 1.12 minute trailer, the Professor can be seen working on his plan in a dimly-lit room. The camera then pans to reveal that a collection of masks, including the famous Salvador Dali mask of the original Money Heist and traditional Korean ones.

Watch the trailer here:

The promo then introduces the other characters of the series. Jun Jong-seo will be seen as Tokyo while Kim Ji-hoon will portray Helsinki.

The role of Berlin from the original show will be played by Park Hae-soo of Squid Game fame. Furthermore, Jang Yoon-ju will star as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-Hun as Denver and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo in the series.

Actress Kim Yunjin will be seen as the negotiator Seon Woojin, who will try to bring the gang to justice. The role was played by Itziar Ituño in the original Money Heist.

Yoo Ji-tae, who steps into the shoes of the Professor, is known for his roles in Seven Days, Ode to My Father, Svaha: The Sixth Finger and Mistresses.

La Casa de Papel or Money Heist has gained popularity worldwide since its release on Netflix. The show featured a group of people robbing the Royal Mint of Spain and their attempts to escape with the money.

The show starred Morte and Ituño along with Úrsula Corberó, Esther Acebo, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Alba Flores and Pedro Alonso. The Spanish crime drama, which became one of the most popular non-English shows on Netflix, concluded its final season last year.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime this year, but no official release date has been announced so far.