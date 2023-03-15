Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 releasing on this date? Is Ajay Devgn's film being shot simultaneously?

There is reason to cheer for fans of the mystery movie franchise Drishyam. The third part of the series, starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is set to release either at the end of this year or in 2024. Another piece of good news is that the Malayalam and Hindi versions of the film are being shot simultaneously, as per an India Today report. Sources told the media outlet that the makers of the Hindi version, which starred Ajay Devgn in the lead, will be a huge success independent of its Malayalam counterpart. They also believe that if the other version releases first, it could impact their box-office collection and the audience’s mood towards the film.

Directed by Jeetu Joseph, Drishyam revolved around the story of George Kutty (Mohanlal) and his family. The plot followed a cat-and-mouse game between Kutty and the police regarding the cover-up of a murder. Released in 2013, Drishyam was a huge success and was later remade in major languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Mohanlal reunited with director Jeethu Joseph later for Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021.

In an interview with The Cue Entertainment last year, Jeethu Joseph, said that there are no plans to release Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn’s versions of Drishyam 3 together.

Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph have reportedly announced that Drishyam 3 is going to be the final part of the franchise. They have stated that they are going to release the film across India in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and other languages. Joseph has confirmed that the film’s climax is ready.

As for its Drishyam’s remakes, while Kamal Haasan starred in the Tamil version, which was titled Papanasam, Ajay Devgn and Venkatesh featured as the lead in the Telugu and Hindi versions.

The Hindi versions of Drishyam became massive hits, with Drishyam 2 grossing about 345 crore worldwide. With this, the earnings of Drishyam 2 surpassed Ajay’s past blockbusters at the overseas box office, like Golmaal Again and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.

