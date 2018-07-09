Mohanlal on allegations of backing Dileep's reinstatement in AMMA: He doesn't want to come back

After the much-heated furore over Malayalam actor Dileep's reinstatement in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) — after his alleged involvement in the Malayalam actress abduction, assault case — the artists' body chief and superstar Mohanlal has come under the scanner.

After receiving a lot of flak for revoking Dileep's expulsion from the body, Mohanlal has now informed that all the discussion and debate around Dileep and his candidature in the artists' body dos not hold valid anymore as Dileep does not want to come back to the association.

As per the report by The News Minute, Mohanlal spoke to the media at the Press Club in Kochi on Monday. He said that a full body executive council meeting is yet to be held where the grievances put forth by the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) will be considered and later, a meeting with WCC will also be held.

He said that during the meeting, in the past, when Dileep's expulsion from AMMA was decided, no official procedures were followed. He reiterated that the body were divided in their opinion, so much that it came close to a complete disintegration, added the report.

He stressed that he is in complete solidarity with the survivor. As for Dileep's reinstatement and the following furore is concerned, Mohanlal told the media, "Now, Dileep doesn't want to come to AMMA. So what is the point of us discussing whether to take him back?" quotes The News Minute report.

He finally concluded saying, however, if Dileep is acquitted of the charges, he will be taken into the body once again.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 16:24 PM