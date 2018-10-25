Mohalla Assi trailer: Sunny Deol, Sakshi Tanwar's satirical drama raises poignant questions about religion

The trailer of Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar's controversial film Mohalla Assi was released by the makers on 25 October. The film had been mired in a two-year-long battle with the Central Board of Film Certification before being cleared with an 'A' certificate in September, 2018.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on Kashi Nath Singh's book Kashi Ka Assi that dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998 — including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission.

The trailer charts the journey of a priest residing in Varanasi's Mohalla Assi who goes about his life normally till certain events force him to take on the challenge of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. His fervour to establish his religious sentiments pushes him closer to fanaticism.

Meanwhile, Deol's on-screen wife, Sakshi Tanwar, provides the much-needed lighter moments with her innocence and naivete. Delivering cuss words with ease, Tanwar brings in a rustic authenticity to the otherwise serious narrative.

Presented by Crossword Entertainment in association with Wisdom Tree Productions, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Ravi Kishan, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari and Rajendra Gupta among others.

Mohalla Assi is set to hit the theatres on 16 November, 2018. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 14:15 PM