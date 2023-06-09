It’s raining awards for the UK based The Production Headquarters Ltd. Led by producer Mohaan Nadaar, their film Footprints on Water has received a dozen international awards and major nominations including the Opening Film at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards (OIFFA) 2023, Official Selection for Nirvana – the Festival of Indian Culture and Cinema at St. Tropez in the south of France, won the Best Debut Film at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2023 and Adil Hussain and Nimisha Sajayan were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively, at NYIFF.

Adil Hussain won the Best Actor – Making Waves Globally – at the United Kingdom Asian Film Festival (UKAFF) 2023 and Footprints on Water won the Celebrating Stories and Theme at UKAFF. Adil Hussain won the Best Actor and Footprints on Water was the Best Debut Film at the Indo-German Film Week 2023.

All these awards and accolades happened in the last one month, and the list is continuing to grow. Footprints on Water has been directed by debutant Nathalia Syam. The sound design of the film is by Academy Award winner Resul Pookutty. National Award-winning editor Suresh Pai has edited the film.

And the music is by world-renowned composer Tuomas Kantelinen. The film has outstanding performances by actors Adil Hussain, Antonio Aakeel, Nimisha Sajayan and Lena Kumar. Producer Mohaan Nadaar, said “We are delighted with the success of Footprints on Water. Our hard work has paid off and validate our belief in scouting fresh talent and giving them breaks by not only producing but also taking it to the world stage. Out of the fifty-three films we have produced and co-produced so far, thirty-six have been directed by newcomers, including a twenty-one-year-old director”.

The India branch of The Production Headquarters operates from Mumbai and is working with all the major studios to create international-class content. The company’s operations are overseen by Partner and Creative Producer Ketki Pandit, who said “One of the strategies we follow is to scout for new age content which have contemporary treatment. Six more interesting projects are in the queue for release this year. We are looking towards exciting times ahead with the current slate of releases and the future projects”.

Other than the offices of The Production Headquarters at UK and India, the company has expanded in a major way in Canada and Australia, and its global focus includes strategic tie-ups and association with various studios worldwide.

