Modi: Journey Of A Common Man — Umesh Shukla's web series goes live two days before Lok Sabha results

The web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled Modi: Journey Of A Common Man has gone live again, reports Indo Asian News Service. The web series is set to return a month after the Election Commission banned its streaming stating it might have an effect on the Lok Sabha elections.

Umesh Shukla, director of OMG — Oh My God, has helmed the series. It was released a few days prior to the election process. The streaming continued even though the EC had prohibited the release of PM Narendra Modi.

Within two days of the completion of the polls, Modi: Journey Of A Common Man is again available online from Tuesday. The first five episodes (which were screened earlier as well) have released, while the next five are yet to launch.

Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group told the publication that they planned to air the sixth and seventh episode on 23 May in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Gujarati. The other remaining episodes will also be available soon, Lulla confirmed. "Our attempt through this series is to tell the story of Narendra Modi's struggle, will power, vision and victory. His journey is truly inspiring," she added.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 16:04:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.