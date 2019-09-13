Modern Love trailer: Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey's Amazon series gives autumn rom-com feels

Amazon released the trailer of its upcoming slice-of-life web series Modern Love, based on the popular New York Times column about present-day, realistic romantic stories. The anthology series show glimpses of the eight true stories that published in the column. The standalone episodes, the half-hour Amazon series will explore love in all of its forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love.

The series stars John Slattery and Tina Fey as a married couple struggling to hold on and have thus taken on counseling sessions; Dev Patel plays an entrepreneur who has a rather interesting interview with journalist Catherine Keener; How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti is seen as a young pregnant woman in New York and finally, Anna Hathaway plays a young soul in crazy New York, trying to figure out the concepts of dating.

Taking on a more This Is Us-like vibe, Modern Love's trailer is everything warm and happy. John Carney, coming from Once, Begin Again, and Sing Street, has served as executive producer of the series.

Check out the trailer

Hathaway, who plays Terry Cheney, a woman with bipolar disorder in the show spoke about her role. She said that playing the character gave her a heightened compassion for people with mental illnesses who can’t walk away once the cameras stop rolling. She said she hopes telling stories like Cheney’s will open up the conversation surrounding mental illness.

In addition, Shameless alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, as will Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall. It was previously reported that Horgan has directed the Fey and Slattery-led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. Carney is the series writer, director, and showrunner as well.

The series is produced by Storied Media Group and the New York Times.

Modern Love is scheduled to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 08:51:59 IST