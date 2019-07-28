Modern Love teaser: Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey explore love in all its forms in Amazon anthology series

The teaser trailer of Modern Love was released by Amazon Studios on 27 July. The show is based on the ongoing The New York Times' podcast of the same name, which brings to life real-life stories.

Consisting of eight standalone episodes, the half-hour Amazon series will explore love in all of its forms, including sexual, romantic, familial, platonic and self-love.

The teaser trailer gives brief glimpses of the different people and stories that the show will tell. Modern Love has a star-studded cast with Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Sofia Boutella, Andrew Scott, Catherine Keener, John Slattery, Cristin Millioti, Olivia Cooke, John Gallagher Jr, Julia Garner, Brandon Victor Dixon and Andy Garcia in pivotal roles.

Recently, Hathaway, who plays Terry Cheney, a woman with bipolar disorder in the show spoke about her role. She said that playing the character gave her a heightened compassion for people with mental illnesses who can’t walk away once the cameras stop rolling. She said she hopes telling stories like Cheney’s will open up the conversation surrounding mental illness.

Watch the teaser here.

Love always finds a way. Let #ModernLove into your heart. Oct 18 only on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/kr6csZX1fk — Modern Love (@modernlovetv) July 27, 2019

In addition, Shameless alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, as will Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall. It was previously reported that Horgan has directed the Fey and Slattery-led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. John Carney is the series writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner.

The series is produced by Storied Media Group and the New York Times.

Modern Love will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 18 October.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 11:00:21 IST