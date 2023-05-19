Cast: Ritu Varma, Ashok Selvan, Ramya Nambessan, Wamiqa, Sri Gouri Priya, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, T J Bhanu, Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Kishore, Vijayalakshmi, PB

Directors: Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

New York Times’ column Modern Love is special because it records the many different kinds of love that people from different walks of life experienced. Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Modern Love: Chennai chapter comes closes to capturing this eclectic mix of tales for screen followed by the Hollywood version. The six episodes directed by Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar and Akshay Sunder capture different kinds of love — all heterosexual. Each episode encapsulates love in combination with another feeling. It could be indifference, grief, unadulterated joy, healing or simply an unexpected surge of feelings.

What is Modern Love? The fact that it is a spectrum, one with no universal definition is the heart of the anthology. While some are in search of their soulmates, there are others who want nothing but belonging. For the longest time, love has been peddled off as this emotion that can tide one over through the most difficult times. Love conquers all, they said in literature. Is that the reality though? Through Bharathiraja’s Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, we see how transient love is. The episode is not apologetic, and it doesn’t really try to take a moral stand on extra-marital affairs. The best part about this film is also the fact that it doesn’t pit the women against each other. It gives them the space to really understand each other, and even go as far as liking each other.

The anthology also gives individual episodes the space to breathe and live as a single entity without a forceful connecting thread, or a collective theme. In fact, it fluctuates between light-hearted and intense without any qualms. Take, Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. It is about a young girl who’s forced to grow out of her childish expectations of relationship solely based on the films that she has consumed. It is hilarious, but not to the extent of coming off as a fluff piece. Instead, this episode reiterates the fact that while there are people who are in search of intense all-consuming love, there are also people who are in search of comforting, and simple, romantic relationships.

Margazhi directed by Akshay Sunder is about love that heals. It is about innocence, about the excitement that comes with the beginning of new love, and yet, there is maturity in how the two young characters face separation. In a world where discussion about relationships revolves around toxic traits and red flags (rightfully so!), it is also important to understand that there are people who have healed with the help of love. This episode takes the least amount of time, and yet manages to steal hearts.

Then, there is the finale episode — Ninaivo Oru Paravai — that takes it up a notch. This episode exists between fact and fiction and the set up is intriguing from the very beginning. Cigarettes after sex, scenes flitting between all-consuming passion, and deeply disturbing emotional turmoil, wonderful color palatte and the entire mood elevated by Ilaiyaraaja music. To be honest, all of this reeks of one kind of modern adult relationship, but what really sets this episode apart is the twist. The question of if any of it is real, or if all of it is in your head? I believed it was a lovely personal nod to the question that really haunts many in love.

Overall, each of the six episodes of this anthology brought something different to the table. Something sweet, something sour, something dark, and something spicy. It is refreshing to look at love beyond stereotypes, and through a kaleidoscope. Only, hope that the next instalment includes queer love stories.

