Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB officer, is currently facing corruption charges. This is pertaining to 2021 Mumbai cruise drugs case that also involved Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Model Munmun Dhamecha has now spoken in an interview with Mid-day about how Wankhede has implicated many people in the past for media publicity.

She revealed, “Now that the CBI has filed a case against him, I have hope that the truth will be revealed. He has falsely implicated many individuals like myself solely for garnering media publicity. Wankhede consistently targeted models and celebrities, well aware that the media would provide extensive coverage.”

On her arrest

Talking about being arrested on the Cordelia cruise, she stated, “I am a relatively unknown model and had received an invitation to attend the cruise. Upon arrival, a room was allocated to me. Subsequently, NCB officials conducted a raid on the cruise and discovered drugs in the room assigned to me, not in my personal possession. There were two other individuals present, Saumya Singh and a person named Baldev.”

She added, “Singh was released after a conversation with NCB official VV Singh, and I am unaware of the details of their interaction. Interestingly, drugs were also found in Singh*s possession, yet she was let go.”

Dhamecha added, “Initially, Wankhede assured me that there was nothing to worry about, as nothing incriminating was found on me, and they would complete the necessary formalities before allowing me to leave. However, as soon as he discovered that I am a model, he proceeded to arrest me. Later, I was presented in court, and they didn*t even allow me to speak with my family.”

