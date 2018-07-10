Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, out on anticipatory bail, marries actress Madalsa Sharma

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, who is currently out on bail in a case of rape and cheating, married actress Madalsa Sharma on 10 July.

The couple put out a photograph of themselves in wedding finery on social media to break the news.

Ladies and Gentleman ... Mr. and Mrs. Chakraborty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EYtihV4GeE — Mahaakshay aka Mimoh (@Mahaakshay) July 10, 2018

The bride was dressed in a red lehenga, while Mahaakshay wore a beige ensemble.

Madalsa is an actress who has worked in south Indian films like Fitting Master, Aalasyam Amrutam, Pathayeram Kodi and Patiala Dream, while Mahaakshay started his Bollywood career with Jimmy.

Mithun, who is said to be ailing for sometime, was not seen in any of the photographs from the wedding, which was to take place on 7 July.

A woman has alleged that Mahaakshay, on the pretext of marriage, cheated and raped her. She alleged that when she got pregnant, he gave her a medicine that led to an abortion. After the complaint filed by a woman against Mahaakshay, the actor's wedding had to be pushed ahead due to a police investigation.

On 7 July, a court in New Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Mahaakshay and his mother Yogeeta Bali.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 19:15 PM