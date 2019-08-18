You are here:

Mission Mangal box office collection: Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar's film earns whopping Rs 70.02 cr in three days

FP Staff

Aug 18, 2019 11:44:59 IST

Mission Mangal, touted to be the first space drama of Hindi cinema, has been spinning gold at the box office. Based on India's first-ever mission to Mars, the film has already surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark, and is now inching towards the Rs 75 crore milestone. On the third day of its release (17 August), Mission Mangal added a staggering Rs 23.58 crore to its collection, taking the total to Rs 70.02 crore.

Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal

The film hit screens on Independence Day, which incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On its opening day, Mission Mangal raked in a whopping Rs 29.16 crores at the box office, making it Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date.

According to trade analysts, Mission Mangal is projected to mint a total of Rs 85 crore during its extended weekend run at the theatres. The film has been performing exceptionally well in metros and multiplexes.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Kumar plays ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars.

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal. It released alongside Batla House, and has been proving to be a tough competitor for John Abraham's cop-drama at the box office.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 11:50:16 IST

