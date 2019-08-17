Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 46.44 cr in two days

Mission Mangal, touted as the first space drama of Hindi cinema, has been spinning gold at the box office. Two days into its release, the film, based on India's first-ever mission to Mars, is already inching towards the Rs 50 crore mark. On the second day of its release, Mission Mangal picked up Rs 17.28 crore, pushing its total earnings to Rs 46.44 crore.

The film hit screens on Independence Day, which incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation, the institute it is based on. On its opening day, Mission Mangal raked in a whopping Rs 29.16 crores at the box office, making it actor Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date.

According to trade analysts, Mission Mangal is projected to mint a total of Rs 85 crore during its extended week-run at the theatres.

Check out Mission Mangal's second-day box office figures

#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2019

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti.

Kumar plays scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Balan's Tara Shinde, assembles a team of scientists from different backgrounds to send a satellite to Mars.

While talking about the female-dominated cast, Akshay had said to Press Trust of India they are the real heroes of Mission Mangal, "The script demands them to be ahead. They are the real heroes. I am supposed to be behind them even though I am producing it. I am very happy to see these five girls, who are very big in their own way, and are not bothered that there are five of them in the film, come together."

The film is produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

