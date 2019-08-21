Mission Mangal box office collection: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's space drama mints Rs 114.39 cr in six days

Mission Mangal has been spinning gold at the box office ever since its release on Independence Day. After surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark on Monday, Mission Mangal minted another Rs 7.92 crore on Tuesday. The current collection stands at Rs 114.39 crore, after its six-day-run at the box office.

As per trade analysts, the film is projected to comfortably cross Rs 127 crore by the end of the extended week run.

Check out the latest box office figures of Mission Mangal

#MissionMangal is trending very well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 127 cr in *extended* Week 1... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Kesari in Week 2... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr, Sat 23.58 cr, Sun 27.54 cr, Mon 8.91 cr, Tue 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 114.39 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 21, 2019

The film earned a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on opening day, making it Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date. 15 August also incidentally marked the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi.

Kumar essays the role of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who along with Balan (portraying Tara Shinde), gets a team of scientists together to send a satellite to Mars. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

The entry into the Rs 100-crore club also marks Kumar's third film to have reached the Rs 100-crore landmark within a few days of release, after 2.0 and Kesari.

R Balki, who has previously worked with Kumar on Padman, has been on board this film as a producer, along with Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios. The film released alongside Batla House, and has been proving to be a tough competitor for John Abraham's cop drama at the box office.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 11:32:32 IST