Mission Mangal, Batla House box office collection: Akshay Kumar film races ahead John's with Rs164 cr in 2 weeks

FP Staff

Aug 26, 2019 12:29:59 IST

Mission Mangal, touted to be the first space drama of Hindi cinema, has been spinning gold at the box office. Based on India's first-ever mission to Mars, the film has crossed the Rs.150 crore milestone within two weeks of its release.

A still from Mission Mangal. Image from Twitter

Trade analysts note that the film had impressive collections over the second weekend which helped generate total earnings of Rs. 164 crore at the box office. The film hit screens on Independence Day, which incidentally also marks the 50th anniversary of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). On its opening day, Mission Mangal raked in a whopping Rs 29.16 crores at the box office, making it Akshay Kumar's highest opener till date.

Check out the official box-office figures of Mission Mangal here

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti. Mission Mangal released alongside Batla House has been proving to be a tough competitor for John Abraham's cop-drama at the box office. Despite the clash, Batla House has managed to hold its position and earned a total Rs.83.78 crore at the box-office.

John Abraham in Batla House. Image via Twitter

Check out the official box-office figures of Batla House here

Trade experts mention the film raked in Rs 7.21 crore on Sunday (25 August), and received a boost due to the partial holiday for Janmashtami festivities along with the extended weekend.

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. John essays the role of Sanjay Kumar Yadav, based on police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who led the encounter. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2019 12:29:59 IST

