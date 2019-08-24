Mission Mangal: Amul pays tribute to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu film through a creative ad

Mission Mangal, Bollywood's first space film, is riding high on success, boasting a box office collection of Rs 128.16 crore in its opening week.

Dairy brand Amul, known for its interesting take on current events, also joined the celebration and tweeted a 'Mission Makhan' picture. The brand shared an illustration to celebrate the spirit of Indian Space and Research Institutes (ISRO) scientists with a picture of a boy (resembling Akshay Kumar's character from film) with the Amul girl enjoying the iconic bread and butter combination.

#Amul Topical: Bollywood hit on scientists of ISRO who contributed to Mars Orbiter Mission! pic.twitter.com/LS5qzc798m — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) August 23, 2019

Taapsee Pannnu was touched by the gesture of the dairy brand, which is known for celebrating defining moments across various walks of life down the decades through their witty advertisements.

How cool !!!!! These are always very very special ! Thank you Amul ! 😍

P.S- next time I will add that hair band to my look 😉#MissionMangal #MissionAccomplished #MissionMakhan pic.twitter.com/TmlYwAswJr — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 23, 2019

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013.

The entry into the Rs 100-crore club also marks Kumar's third film to have reached the Rs 100-crore landmark within a few days of release, after 2.0 and Kesari.

Recently, an Avionics Quality Assurance Engineer at ISRO had reviewed the film on Quora. She wrote that while the film captures the struggles faced by women at the organisation, it is replete with technical errors. She further said the film had a lot of potential but was spoilt because of its "Bollywood-style narrative."

Mission Mangal released on Independence Day, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 10:51:29 IST