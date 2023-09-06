Mission: Impossible’ actress Emmanuelle Béart reveals she’s a victim of incest and sexual abuse

Emmanuelle Béart says she spent years of her childhood being sexually abused by a relative. The French actress, 60, is set to detail the shock incest claim in the new documentary, Such a Resounding Silence, set to air in her home country later this month.

However, it was confirmed that the alleged perpetrator was not Béart’s famous father, singer Guy Béart. Béart’s abuse allegedly began when she was just 10 years old and continued until she was 14.

During a news conference about the documentary, director Anastasia Mikova announced that while the film addresses Béart‘s ordeal, it will not publicly identify the abuser. The actress, who appeared at the conference via video link, admitted that she initially hesitated to discuss her painful experiences. Her original intent was to focus solely on other incest victims and shed light on their struggles.

Béart expressed her motivation to speak out, saying, “But their honesty and their courage made me want to speak out, too.” In the documentary, she reflects on her abuser, noting that no one in her immediate circle, including her parents and friends, was aware of her suffering. Béart credits her grandmother with providing support and helping her escape the pain.