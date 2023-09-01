As India gears up to host the 71st Miss World beauty pageant later this year, after almost a three-decade gap, the current Miss India World holder Sini Shetty, who will represent the nation in this year’s pageant, got candid about many aspects related to her personal and professional life in an interview with WION. She was joined by Miss World title holder Karolina Bielawska and Julia Morley, CEO and Chairperson of Miss World. The trio talked about India’s vibrant nature and their expectations of the upcoming event slated for later this year.

Just like every Indian’s love for the street food, Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty revealed that she is no different. Showcasing her love for the immensely popular Pani Puri, the 22-year-old beauty queen, who hails from Karnataka, joked about how one can never stop at one puchka – another name for pani puri. In addition, she also got candid about various aspects of her life after entering the limelight. During the interview, the model and trained Bharatanatyam dancer recounted how she could juggle between different dance forms and her acting prospects after winning Miss India World 2022.

On favourite food

Calling Pani puri her most favourite food item, she laughed about how her fellow winners are yet to taste the street food. She also added how it should be on the top 5 list since “nobody can stop at one puchka or pani-puri.”

On learning different dance forms

When asked about some lesser-known things about her, Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty humorously replied that ‘she’s an open book’. However, she revealed how she can juggle between various dance forms. Elaborating further on the same, she added that she had learnt over 12 dance forms and if someone plays a track, she can start off with Bharatanatyam and end up with hip-hop.

On acting

Sini Shetty said that for now, she’s concentrating on something ahead of her in the coming 3 months. But she described a willingness to explore the film industry, which is considered to be one of the biggest in India. She also stated how several Miss World’s have treaded the similar path in the past and have succeeded career-wise.

As per a TOI report, the trio, Karolina Bielawska, Julia Morley and Sini Shetty were spotted at a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) facilitated by Finolex Industries and Mukul Madhav Foundation at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Wednesday.

In an earlier interview with ANI, speaking about India as the host country, Sini Shetty said, “I am super excited. In fact, it’s happening in my home country, India, where I welcome 140 sisters from across the world as they live and experience India’s magic.”

Previous winners

Prior to Sini Shetty, many beauties from Karnataka including Lara Dutta, Sarah Jane Dias, and Sandhya Chib, Nafisa Joseph, Rekha Hande, and Lymaraina D’ Souza have already established themselves as well-known icons.

Unfolding after 27 years, the prestigious international pageant was last hosted in India in 1996.