Miss India World 2018: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana turn hosts; Madhuri, Kareena, Jacqueline perform
Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar crowned her successor Anukreethy Vas at the star-studded grand finale of the 55th Femina Miss India World 2018 on Tuesday night in Mumbai at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium.
The jury panel comprised of actor Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, TV journalist Faye D'Souza and cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with Manushi.
The event was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Bollywood was prominently present at the grand finale as Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire by shaking a leg on 'Desi Girl'.
Dancing diva and actress Madhuri Dixit Nene performed a beautiful dance number during the India round, with her co-dancers presenting various forms of Indian classical dance.
She also hummed a few lines from her latest Marathi release Bucket List during an interaction with the hosts. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in her stage performance on 'Tareefan' from her latest released film Veere Di Wedding.
All the selected participants were groomed by Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Pooja Hegde.
(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)
Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:14 AM