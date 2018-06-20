You are here:

Miss India World 2018: Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana turn hosts; Madhuri, Kareena, Jacqueline perform

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar crowned her successor Anukreethy Vas at the star-studded grand finale of the 55th Femina Miss India World 2018 on Tuesday night in Mumbai at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium.

The jury panel comprised of actor Bobby Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Malaika Arora, fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, TV journalist Faye D'Souza and cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with Manushi.

Not in the studio tonight! Guess where! pic.twitter.com/1qUATJjtNc — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) June 19, 2018

"A smile can conquer the world" says our lovely judge #MalaikaArora to the top 5 contestants at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2018. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/lKkyOyYj6o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

The event was hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Never a dull moment with these two around! @karanjohar and @ayushmannk doing a fab job hosting the Femina Miss India 2018 grand finale. @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/IsVJ0QWfi0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Bollywood was prominently present at the grand finale as Jacqueline Fernandez set the stage on fire by shaking a leg on 'Desi Girl'.

The hot and sizzling @Asli_Jacqueline dedicates her performance tonight to all the Miss Indias who took the country global, by winning the title of @MissWorldLtd! @feminamissindia #MissIndiaFinale pic.twitter.com/EuTwfUdfZg — COLORS (@ColorsTV) June 19, 2018

Dancing diva and actress Madhuri Dixit Nene performed a beautiful dance number during the India round, with her co-dancers presenting various forms of Indian classical dance.

She also hummed a few lines from her latest Marathi release Bucket List during an interaction with the hosts. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in her stage performance on 'Tareefan' from her latest released film Veere Di Wedding.

All the selected participants were groomed by Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra and Pooja Hegde.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 10:14 AM